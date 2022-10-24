5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $6,800,000

Rare, private Coombsville Vineyard Estate. Custom Home offers the best of Napa Valley indoor/outdoor living. Amazing Panoramic views from a huge entertaining veranda. Cooks will love the well-appointed outdoor BBQ Kitchen and wood-fired pizza oven. Outdoor fun continues with a large pool (with Baja shelf) and large built-in 8-seat hot tub. Indoors, custom features abound, and the views are front and center. The kitchen features custom cabinetry, high-end appliances, and marble countertops. The primary bedroom suite has amazing elevated views and an outdoor shower patio off the spa-like en suite. Adorning the grounds are: a year-round pond for fishing, paddling, and catching pollywogs; a large barn with lower level agricultural use/storage and upper level recreational use (barn parties/billiards/fitness/yoga studio); stone fire pit; and your own 1-acre Cabernet Sauvignon vineyard. The guest house features 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, kitchen/living room, and large covered patio with views.