Welcome to the Lake House and indulge in beautiful lake and forest views from every window and the wraparound deck! Very spacious and beautifully maintained, this lovely home offers a family room with outside access, another large guestroom, a full bath and laundry on the bottom floor. Upstairs, you will find a well appointed kitchen with dining area, a great family room with wood burning stove and deck access, the primary bedroom with balcony and en-suite updated bathroom, two more bedrooms and an updated guest bathroom. Other upgrades include HVAC, solar (prepaid lease), new floors, and new paint throughout. The large, flat lot will appeal to any boat enthusiasts and the garage is spacious enough for 2 large cars and all of your toys! Perfect as a primary or weekend home, you will love the more relaxed lake lifestyle!
5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $650,000
