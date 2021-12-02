Traditional 5 bedroom 2 bath home with one-car detached garage in desirable Foothill neighborhood. This light-filled home with original wood flooring has a freshly painted interior and recently painted exterior, as well as new energy efficient windows throughout. Nestled in a quiet well established cul-de-sac, this property has endless potential. Large trees in the front yard provide welcome privacy and shade. Very little through traffic makes for a safe and pleasant environment for leisurely evening strolls, bike riding, or taking in one of many stunning hillside sunsets. It is a quick drive to the re-envisioned Food City shopping center in one direction and to Browns Valley Market and Hop Creek Pub in the other. You are welcomed into a spacious living room with large west-facing windows and original fireplace. The main level features three bedrooms, a full bath, kitchen and living area as well as a recently remodeled large, bright family room. Second level added in the 90's...
5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $715,000
