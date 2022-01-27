Here's an opportunity to create a special spot in a prime location. Fire damaged 1940's downtown Napa cottage-ranch style home waiting to be brought back to life. This major fixer has been taken down to the studs on the interior and has tons of upside potential. Located only blocks from downtown Napa restaurants and fun.
5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $750,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The owners of Ca’ Momi Osteria have announced via Facebook that they have permanently closed their restaurant in downtown Napa.
An attempted break-in Friday night on Elm Street led to the arrest of an El Sobrante man on suspicion of burglary and vandalism, Napa Police said.
This Yountville hotel complex sold for a record $356 million, the highest ever for Napa Valley.
A bed and breakfast the owner wants to call the Hotel California is headed for a historic Napa house following Planning Commission approval.
Speed limits for 12 city of Napa street segments are set to decrease 5 miles per hour following Napa City Council approval.
Groundwater proved to be a big topic when Venge Vineyards went before the Napa County Planning Commission.
After breaking the weekly record for new COVID-19 cases one week ago, Napa County reported a 43% increase in new coronavirus for the week of Jan. 14 to Jan. 20.
Napa Valley Unified School District joins some 40 other districts that have approved vaccine requirements for staff, students or both ahead before the state's July deadline.
First things first: No, orange wine is not made from oranges. And frankly, it doesn’t taste like them either.
What's the latest with Napa thrift stores? Are they open? Taking donations? Here's an update.