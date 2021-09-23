5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $759,000

Welcome to Skyhawk Vista, a privately situated "View" home in Napa Valley's country subdivision of Circle Oaks. Approx. 3500 + sf, 5 BR/2.5 BA, family & living rooms, 2 wood burning fireplaces, spacious country kitchen, bonus room & more ! This well-cared for home boasts replacement of roof in 2019, A/C in 2021, & 5 burner propane gas cooktop with butcher block island in 2021. Skyhawk Vista not only offers amazing views of the Eastern foothills, but also abundant wildlife & tranquility while just minutes to downtown Napa Valley & it's World Famous Wineries & Restaurants. The sparkling blue waters of Lake Berryessa are also just minutes away which offer various recreational activities. Circle Oaks offers a small, thriving country community outside of the bustling Napa Valley.