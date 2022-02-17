5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $795,000

Panoramic views on 10 acres from your private balconies off of the family room and master suite. Beautiful trees, mountains, and seasonal creek. Private road up to your home. Private well with 3 storage tanks holding 15,000 gallons of water. 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Original structure built by owners and lived in for nearly 40 years. Although in need of some TLC, it is priced to make it well worth your while. There is a large garage/workshop; all metal with steel I-beams and concrete flooring and plenty of electrical power for equipment or machinery. Also included is a large metal RV storage garage. Sellers replaced roof several years ago. PG&E for electricity; propane for gas; well for water. Extra antenna for capturing cellular service. Plenty of extra space on the property to build additional homes, cottages, or barn. Lots of value here. (Enjoy the drone video tour attached). Don't miss out; see it today.