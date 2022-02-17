Panoramic views on 10 acres from your private balconies off of the family room and master suite. Beautiful trees, mountains, and seasonal creek. Private road up to your home. Private well with 3 storage tanks holding 15,000 gallons of water. 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Original structure built by owners and lived in for nearly 40 years. Although in need of some TLC, it is priced to make it well worth your while. There is a large garage/workshop; all metal with steel I-beams and concrete flooring and plenty of electrical power for equipment or machinery. Also included is a large metal RV storage garage. Sellers replaced roof several years ago. PG&E for electricity; propane for gas; well for water. Extra antenna for capturing cellular service. Plenty of extra space on the property to build additional homes, cottages, or barn. Lots of value here. (Enjoy the drone video tour attached). Don't miss out; see it today.
5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $795,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza on Friday said he has no conflict-of-interest for Walt Ranch issues, but will still recuse himself.
Despite the winery's sale, Doug Shafer, winemaker Elias Fernandez, and the company’s winemaking and vineyard teams are remaining on-staff throughout the transition.
Napa police are currently investigating a report of an armed robbery at the Black Bear Diner parking lot Friday afternoon.
A fatal head-on traffic collision on Highway 29 just south of Diamond Mountain Road resulted in the death of a 56-year-old Calistoga man on the morning of Feb. 10.
German POWs worked on Napa ranches and farms during World War II. Here's one family's story.
Napa Police reported the arrest of a 35-year-old man early Monday evening after a knife-wielding incident at the Soscol Avenue Raley's.
Napa County’s largest public school system has hit pause on an impending requirement that its employees receive full vaccination against the coronavirus by the end of March.
Napa Police on Friday announced conclusions from the department’s inquiry into the death of 46-year-old Jason Tygart in February 2021.
An Alameda County man faces allegations of resisting arrest and drunken driving after a disturbance during a traffic stop Sunday night, accord…
For now, the lone Bay Area holdout is Santa Clara County, where county health officials argue that lifting local indoor mask requirements would present an unnecessary risk to residents who are vulnerable to the virus.