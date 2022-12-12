5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $826,000

Craftsman Home on large corner lot located near Downtown Napa. Don't miss this opportunity to use a little sweat equity to bring this gem back to its original charm. Meander up just past the iconic white picket fenced yard through the headged archway to welcoming porch, large enough to sit at least six rocking chairs! Step inside this massive 6 bedroom, three bath home to an abundance of character. Classic features include - Beadboard ceilings, wainscot details, wood trimmed walls, Douglas Fir flooring, classic columed room accents, fireplace, built in China cabinet, and vintage lighting elements. Beautiful clear story windows throughput take in lots of ambient light. Home includes a substantial paved side driveway and an additional detached storage or workshop area, a private backyard too. This property has room for ADU and could ge great for live-work! See Commercial listing see MLS 322041051.