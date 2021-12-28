5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $980,000

Own 1/8 of this stunning turnkey 5-bed/5-bath home. Located on 1.5 acres this brand-new home maximizes vineyard views & the Mayacamas Mountains beyond. Designed with 2nd home living in mind, the home's indoor living spaces flow easily into outdoor entertaining areas. A highlight is the backyard pool & spa w/ a covered outdoor kitchen & cozy seating around the fire pit. Wood ceiling & floors warm the modern great room which, features a fireplace wall w/ built-in storage. The elegant primary bedroom offers a massive closet & a relaxing en suite bathroom. 3 guest bedrooms w/ en suite bathrooms & a laundry room make it easy to accommodate family & friends. More entertainment can be found in the lower-level game/media room w/a full-service wet bar. There's no reason to skip a workout thanks to a fully equipped exercise room. There's also a guest bedroom & bathroom on the lower level, as well as access to the 3 car garage. The home comes fully furnished is professionally managed & decorated.