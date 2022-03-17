Welcome to this charming Browns Valley 5-bedroom with pool! This home offers 2,469 square feet of spacious living that encompasses 4 bedrooms upstairs which includes a master suite with a walk-in closet and access to its own private balcony, and 2 full bathrooms. Downstairs has 1 bedroom and a full bathroom, living room, dining area, family room with fireplace, wet bar, spacious kitchen and separate laundry room, as well as a half-bath attached in the backyard - convenient while participating in the fun outdoor activities. The kitchen boasts a breakfast bar/island, pantry and plenty of natural light. A sliding glass door gives way to a covered deck overlooking the newer tiled pool and access to the rear landscaped yard. Conveniently located near shopping, schools, and highway access. Be prepared to own prime property in beautiful Napa Valley!
5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $995,000
