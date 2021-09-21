On a sun-drenched, tree-dotted slope of West Marin's Black Mountain, overlooking the Nicasio reservoir, West Wind Estate and Winery (comprised of 2 APNs) offers 32 acres of privacy and quality. This iconic compound provides unsurpassed infrastructure for an off-the-grid experience: solar array, well & spring water, generators, electric car charger, & private roads. Built with authentic, highest-quality Japanese construction, the main & guest residences were designed to harmonize with the natural environment. A world-renowned master craftsman led the team, using sustainable, energy-efficient materials: old-growth cedar, copper roofs, cherry wood floors, & integral-color plaster. Rarely available winery & wine cave! Acres of pinot noir and cab franc, orchards of Italian olive trees + fruit trees supply the estate's wines & pressed olive oils. Art studio/workshop, Japanese treasure house, & barn offer many possibilities. Formal Japanese gardens, trails, bocce court + a 50,000 gal pool!
5 Bedroom Home in Nicasio - $18,500,000
