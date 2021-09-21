5 Bedroom Home in Oakville - $40,000

Fabulous designer inspired Oakville estate to enjoy your comfortable luxe experience in the Napa Valley located on the hillside of western Oakville overlooking panoramic views of sweeping vineyards. Perfectly situated in the center of the Napa Valley, this is a place of peace and beauty perfect for the couple looking for a retreat while enjoying visiting guests, a group of friends wanting to enjoy each other's company in the privacy of their own home while enjoying all the amenities the valley has to offer: biking, hiking, hot air ballon rides, fishing. But, a trip to the Napa Valley is not complete without visits to our wonderful wineries and a variety of delectable restaurants. This sprawling 5 bedroom estate is offered as a vacation monthly rental from July 1, 2020 thru December 31, 2020!~