5 Bedroom Home in Penngrove - $1,750,000

Meticulously crafted to the highest of standards, this approximately 5,175 sq. ft. move-in ready home was conceived with an eye toward family leisure and classic design with two master suites, five large bedrooms each with their own walk in closet, a den and multiple living areas.A true custom home. Enjoy breathtaking views of the country and city from the expansive deck sitting on the approximately 11.5 acres in Penngrove. Also, included is a studio apartment over the garage with kitchen and separate entrance, perfect for guests or extra income.The chef's kitchen boasts shaker cabinets, quartz slab counters, large farm sink and oversized walk in pantry. Mud room off of garage, gorgeous tile and quartz bathrooms. 2 large great rooms with fireplaces, dual zone heating and three car garage. Large garden, deck and community lake to fish in year round.Click and paste for virtual tour. https://www.aftertecai.com/3d-model/6851-cold-springs-road-penngrove-ca-94951/nobrand/