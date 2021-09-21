5 Bedroom Home in Santa Rosa - $5,900

This stunning 5 bedroom, 4 bath home is perfect for a large family or extended family. Inside you will find this lavishly remodel home was spared no expense! The 5200 sq ft, elegant and contemporary home includes a grand entrance, formal living room, office with enclosed patio, family room, dining room, updated kitchen and breakfast nook. Travelling upstairs will present you with the 5 bedrooms, open space for an addition office space or kid's play area. There is also a separate apartment style unit with private entrance on the bottom floor that would make for a perfect guest room. Are you ready to celebrate the holidays in your new home?