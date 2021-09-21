5 Bedroom Home in Santa Rosa - $7,295,000

Tucked away, in the heart of wine country, in coveted Bennett Valley with its undulating hills, vineyards and beautiful horse pastures is this sprawling estate & equestrian facility. Soaring 20 ft ceilings, large picture windows to take in the captivating views & glass doors that open out to terraces. An open chef's kitchen to the great room & breakfast area have immediate access to the manicured backyard featuring a swimming pool, water fall & slide, hot tub, sun terrace, covered pergola, lawn & established fruit trees. Generous master suite, guest suite, den/library, significant game room, home office. The equestrian facility offers a custom stable with 15 stalls; a covered arena measuring 125 ft by 250 ft; 4 pastures & 6 additional paddocks; a 60x60 ft shop & barn; an outdoor riding track. 2 additional homes are located on the mostly flat to gently rolling 73 +/- acres: a 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath home, and a modular 2-bedroom, 2-bath cottage furthering the versatility of the ranch.