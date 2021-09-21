Tucked away, in the heart of wine country, in coveted Bennett Valley with its undulating hills, vineyards and beautiful horse pastures is this sprawling estate & equestrian facility. Soaring 20 ft ceilings, large picture windows to take in the captivating views & glass doors that open out to terraces. An open chef's kitchen to the great room & breakfast area have immediate access to the manicured backyard featuring a swimming pool, water fall & slide, hot tub, sun terrace, covered pergola, lawn & established fruit trees. Generous master suite, guest suite, den/library, significant game room, home office. The equestrian facility offers a custom stable with 15 stalls; a covered arena measuring 125 ft by 250 ft; 4 pastures & 6 additional paddocks; a 60x60 ft shop & barn; an outdoor riding track. 2 additional homes are located on the mostly flat to gently rolling 73 +/- acres: a 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath home, and a modular 2-bedroom, 2-bath cottage furthering the versatility of the ranch.
5 Bedroom Home in Santa Rosa - $7,295,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A domestic disturbance Saturday resulted in the arrest of a Napa County man on suspicion of rape and kidnapping, according to Napa Police.
No solace for Napa family’s loss: DUI crash on Browns Valley Road claimed life of brother, son, friend
- Updated
Napan Michael Patland continues to mourn the loss of his brother in a DUI crash while the man responsible faces his sentencing for his crime.
- Updated
Napa police had a southeast neighborhood shelter-in-place after officers heard possible gunshots Thursday evening.
- Updated
Jean-Charles Boisset and Gina Gallo-Boisset have acquired the Ink House south of St. Helena.
- Updated
Meadowood resort in Napa Valley is working with county supervisors on a plan to recover from the 2020 Glass Fire.
- Updated
Napa County Sheriff's officers at Lake Berryessa made two arrests after finding heroin and a loaded rifle.
Providence Queen of the Valley nurses battle burnout and staffing shortages amid persisting pandemic
- Updated
Providence Queen of the Valley nurses, like many across the nation, are battling burnout and staffing shortages 19 months into the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Updated
Cannabis emulsions are infiltrating the wine game, offering CBD and THC benefits without a hangover.
Algae responsible for potentially strange odors and tastes in water as city of Napa switches to Lake Hennessey as primary water source
- Updated
Natural annual growth of algae in Lake Hennessy leaves a small, but detectable, odor in the drinking water, Napa officials say.
- Updated
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito.