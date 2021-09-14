5 Bedroom Home in Santa Rosa - $7,500

Unparalleled estate in Montecito Heights. Over one flat acre of pristinely maintained grounds with gardens, redwoods, fruit trees, greenhouse, bocce court, pool and play areas. This custom house is over 5200 sq ft, with 5 bedrooms, and 4 1/2 baths. Room for your whole family, it is both elegant and contemporary, perfect for entertaining, with many different unique spaces inside and out. A grand entrance hall leads to a formal living room, office with enclosed patio, dining room, family room off the updated kitchen and breakfast nook. Upstairs has 5 bedrooms, laundry room and landing area for office or kids loft. On the lower level is a separate apartment unit, with an outside entrance, perfect for overflow guests, or family. No expense spared on significant improvements since this home was last on the market. The perfect home for a large or extended family-ready to move in today.