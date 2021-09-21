5 Bedroom Home in Sausalito - $3,995,000

This special 4 + bed main home w/bonus rental on over 1/4 acre lot offers the best of Sausalito living. An airy beach-house-like oasis of easy indoor-outdoor living in the coveted Banana Belt, it's awash in sunshine, inviting spaces, decks, gardens, privacy & epic views of Mt. Tam & Richardson Bay. The expansive main level features 10' ceilings; formal dining; large deck; living rm; large entertainment-ready kitchen; all-wood library w/deck; sunroom; powder rm, shower / sauna, laundry rm & storage. Up a half flight from the entry is a gorgeous master suite w/enviable views; walk-in cedar-lined closet; sitting rm; & bath w/shower/steam, clawfoot tub, toilet & bidet. 2 more well-sized bedrooms share a large guest bathroom. The spacious top level, currently a large kids space, has a full bath, & is easily adaptable as an office, hobby space, or other. The ground floor has a ~520-sq-ft 1 bed rental w/separate entrance, amazing views, privacy, expansive deck, storage, lawn & garden space.