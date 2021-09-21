5 Bedroom Home in Sebastopol - $4,399,999

This 18-acre, hilltop gated vineyard estate captures the ultimate Sonoma County dream. With breathtaking panoramic views, this stunning retreat features a 6089 sqft main residence, 2bd/1ba guest house, solar heated pool/hot tub, outdoor kitchen, cave-style wine cellar, large carport, barn, & custom tree fort. The impressive foyer displays the chandelier lit grand staircase to the main level & 7+car garage. Lower level: large coat closet, office, 1/2ba, guest suite w/heated floors & walk-in closet. Main level: great room w/vaulted ceilings, glass Nana Walls, dining for 12+, laundry/hobby room, 2 bdrms for guests & master suite w/ master closet built for the most discerning, & sun deck w/ pool access. The kitchen is made for entertaining, w/supersized island, prep sink & large seating, 3 dishwashers, 2 microwaves, warming drawer, 8-burner Wolf range, 3 ovens, refrigerator, wet bar w/wine fridge. Enjoy alfresco dining on the terrace overlooking the 10-acre world class Chardonnay vineyard.