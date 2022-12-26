 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,900,000

A unique investment opportunity on the prime corner of Oak and Pine just off Main St. downtown (west side) St. Helena. This rare connected duplex building has two separated units. Facing Oak St is a 1,050 sf+/- light and airy 2br/1ba updated apartment with newer appliances and deck off living area. Facing Pine is a 1,250 sf+/- 2-story, 3br/1ba apartment with rear deck that has not been updated and is ready for an investor's touch. Connecting the two is a breezeway parking area for 4 cars. Both units will be delivered vacant. This is a PRIME St. Helena location.

