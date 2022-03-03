Situated at the end of a long country lane is this spectacular 5 acre Vineyard Estate. Total privacy surrounds this magnificent property with expansive vineyard and mountain views in every direction. Mature gardens include a Fruit Orchard, old Oaks, and Olive trees, rose gardens, with raised planter beds. The 1.8 acre Rutherford AVA Cabernet vineyard provides a net profits. The grounds include vast lawns, a 48ft pool, bocce court, and many outdoor venues for enjoying the wine country lifestyle. The 3000sf single level Main House has vaulted ceilings with 2 spacious bedroom suites, a huge great room, and a family room/gourmet kitchen. The 1200sf single level Guest House has 2 bedroom suites and a large, vaulted ceiling great room with kitchenette. There is a 750sf office with a full bath. All structures have extensive decking and are surrounded by beautiful views of hills vineyards and gardens
5 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $10,800,000
