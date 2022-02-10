5 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $2,350,000

Located in St. Helena's sought-after west side, this gem of a property is only a few short blocks to world-class dining, shopping, wine tasting and schools. Sitting on just under a third of an acre, this light-filled 5BR/3BA two story home is surrounded by lush landscaping, a private garden, and multiple entertaining areas. The charming farmhouse-inspired home showcases a flowing floor plan featuring a comfortable living room with wood burning fireplace and glass French doors accessing the garden, a spacious chef's kitchen with an 11' vaulted ceiling and an oversized butcher block center island with bar seating, and a first-floor en suite bedroom. The second level includes a generous primary bedroom/bathroom suite, three secondary bedrooms, laundry and a secondary bathroom. The property offers abundant indoor and outdoor parking, including a detached two-car garage.