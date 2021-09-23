5 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $3,495,000

Prime location for this exceptional offering situated on a coveted private lane in west St. Helena. Spacious 4bd/3ba single story home recently reimagined. Open beam ceilings in gorgeous main living space with French doors leading to lovely landscaped outdoor venue including in ground pool surrounded by travertine stone patio, separate spa outside primary bedroom suite, towering redwoods, rose gardens, raised garden beds & built-in BBQ area with full kitchen near pool. Detached 1bd/1ba 2nd dwelling includes full kitchen. Extensive whole house remodel in 2019 also includes Chef's kitchen with all new appliances. 950 bottle refrigerated walk-in wine closet. New whole house generator 2020. Enjoy your morning walk through nearby vineyards on this private lane. All this just a few short blocks from downtown St. Helena's Main St. where you'll find world class restaurants, wine tasting, boutique shops & much more. Must see to appreciate. Magic awaits you as you enter this spectacular home.