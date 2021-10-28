5 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $4,500,000

Located in town and situated on 1.26 acres, this expansive and private compound includes a fully redesigned and rebuilt 3063+/- sf, 4-bedroom main home, updated 955+/- sf 1-bedroom ADU and 600+/- sf 3rd structure with additional bedroom suite, temp controlled wine room and extra garage. The kitchen in the main house boasts a 48' Wolfe range with Subzero fridge, oversized pantry, and large island with seating for six. Soaring ceiling heights in the great room with large scale Marvin doors and windows (motorized solar shades incl) let all the light in and connect you to the park-like setting that surrounds this modern home. The focal point of the south facing outdoor experience is undoubtedly the oversized pool, huge lawn, and vineyard that surrounds, and includes multiple outdoor dining options and a gorgeous concrete gas fire pit. The 45' x 18' pool includes a hot tub, Baja deck and automatic cover. Enjoy best of all worlds with the city services and prolific Ag well on site.