 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $6,100,000

5 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $6,100,000

Indelibly ebullient retreat just south of downtown St. Helena. Unparalleled sophistication abounds in this exquisitely styled 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home from the tastefully curated custom finishes to the original works of art. Peaceful and private, a sense of calm engulfs you as you make your way down the driveway to a beautiful laden knoll upon which sits this ethereal abode. The main house, garage, and gym have large windows and doors to the outside giving a sense of a solid attachment to, and respect for, the surrounding landscape. Take delight in the tranquility of the infinity pool as you indulge your inner sommelier with your favorite vintage from the wine cellar. Patios and porches complement the home's essence as an indoor/outdoor sanctuary perfect as a full time residence or a whimsical weekend getaway. This striking home has everything you need to move right in.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News