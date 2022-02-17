5 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $6,100,000

Indelibly ebullient retreat just south of downtown St. Helena. Unparalleled sophistication abounds in this exquisitely styled 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home from the tastefully curated custom finishes to the original works of art. Peaceful and private, a sense of calm engulfs you as you make your way down the driveway to a beautiful laden knoll upon which sits this ethereal abode. The main house, garage, and gym have large windows and doors to the outside giving a sense of a solid attachment to, and respect for, the surrounding landscape. Take delight in the tranquility of the infinity pool as you indulge your inner sommelier with your favorite vintage from the wine cellar. Patios and porches complement the home's essence as an indoor/outdoor sanctuary perfect as a full time residence or a whimsical weekend getaway. This striking home has everything you need to move right in.