5 Bedroom Home in Tiburon - $3,699,000

Gated Custom Mediterranean Estate at nearly 5000 sq ft & Large Lot. 5 Bedrooms, of which 4 are Ensuites. 1 Ensuite and Additional 1/2 Bathroom on Ground Level. Custom Kitchen Cabinets, Double oven, Espresso Machine, Large Pantry, Wet Bar, 4 Fireplaces, Media Area/Game Room, Wine Cellar, Media Center with professional wireless connectivity throughout the house, Alarm and Security Cameras, Speakers outside by the pool. Landscaped Yards, Heated Pool and Dry Sauna. This is a PERFECT HOME!

