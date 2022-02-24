 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in American Canyon - $929,000

OPEN HOUSE Sunday 2-27 from 1:00 to 5:00. GREAT OPPORTUNITY. Rarely available! Spacious and unique 6 bedroom-4 full bathroom Home. Perfect for a large family or possible AirBnB. Absolutely move in condition. Guest room with full bathroom downstairs. Freshly painted all within the house, with new floors. Large master bedroom with a very spacious walk-in closet and sumptuous master bathroom with Jacuzzi tub. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Upgraded gourmet kitchen with granite counters and a huge island. Enormous family room and formal dining room. Custom built-in BBQ in back yard. 4 car tandem garage. A long list of features.

