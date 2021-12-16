6 Bedroom Home in American Canyon - $974,999

Big and beautiful and just about perfect with upgrades EVERYWHERE! Six bedroom floorpan, three full baths, over 3,600 sq. ft. and built in 2004. Gorgeous hard wood floors throughout. Separate living room with soaring cathedral ceilings, huge combination kitchen and family room with cozy fireplace, top of the line stainless steel appliances, huge cooking island, sep. dining room. Luxurious master bedroom suite with tasteful balcony with water views, huge bonus room perfect for very large home office, rec. room, etc. Solar panels are fully paid for and convey with property. Very large 8,000 sq. ft. + yard.