This Beautiful Luxury home in American Canyon is Back on the Market! Now's your Chance to make it yours! Conveniently close to parks, great schools, shopping, Wetland's Wildlife Preserve and Napa River. You will love the upgrades that have been done throughout this home. Gorgeous Natural Hardwood Floors, Crown molding, Custom Fans and Recessed Lighting in every room. This home is also Super Energy Efficient with 26 OWNED Solar Panels providing a huge monthly savings! EV Plug for your electric car. This generously sized home of 3606 SqFt has 5 spacious bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and a huge game/theater room or it could be a second Master Suite. This stunning home sits on almost 8400 SqFt of fully landscaped front and backyards with fruit trees, lighting and water-fountains. Master bedroom balcony overlooks the tranquil backyard. The front porch has a pretty sitting area where you can enjoy the rose garden. Optional side yard for an RV if desired. This is truly a fantastic hom
6 Bedroom Home in American Canyon - $994,900
