Surrounded by 40 lush acres in the premium grape-growing region of Howell Mountain AVA. Panoramic 180 degree views towards the Mayacama Mt. Range and into St. Helena captures enchanting sunrises and magnificent sunsets. Tucked at the end of a private drive, one finds a custom 4 level home. Main entry includes 3 guest suites, 3 full bathrooms and office. A light-filled living room with a showcase fireplace leads out to expansive entertaining and viewing decks. Welcoming open floor plan raises your eyes up to the 3rd level wrap-around balcony loft and vaulted ceilings w/ windows that follow the artistic lines. The custom staircase delivers you to the 3rd level where you will encounter floor-to-ceiling built-in bookcases, a private sitting room, master ensuite, balcony and walk-in closet. Ground level opens to a family room, kitchen with a prominent center island and formal dining room. Potential to plant your own vineyard, this rare parcel presents many different development options.
6 Bedroom Home in Angwin - $4,495,000
