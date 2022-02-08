6 Bedroom Home in Angwin - $4,950,000

Contemporary Tuscan-style farmhouse nestled above St. Helena on nearly 1 acre with sweeping views of the valley floor and beyond - a tranquil setting & visual paradise. This beautiful home with stucco exterior & simple geometric lines complements minimalist luxury - truly an example of a modern contemporary estate. The heart of the home is the great room with soaring ceilings, wall-to-wall windows, grand fireplace, stunning light fixtures, library, office, media/game room, wine cellar, upscale gourmet kitchen, & magnificent dining room overlooking the scenic Napa Valley. Enjoy entertaining by the pool with enormous patio, spa & outdoor pavilion with fireplace for alfresco dining. Intelligent compound design with three separate living quarters offers flexibility and convenience - main house features primary suite & 2 en-suite bedrooms, the lower-level hosts 1 br & 1 ba with a kitchenette which can be used as au-pair quarters, & a 2 br & 1 ba guest house has a living room and kitchen.