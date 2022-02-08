Contemporary Tuscan-style farmhouse nestled above St. Helena on nearly 1 acre with sweeping views of the valley floor and beyond - a tranquil setting & visual paradise. This beautiful home with stucco exterior & simple geometric lines complements minimalist luxury - truly an example of a modern contemporary estate. The heart of the home is the great room with soaring ceilings, wall-to-wall windows, grand fireplace, stunning light fixtures, library, office, media/game room, wine cellar, upscale gourmet kitchen, & magnificent dining room overlooking the scenic Napa Valley. Enjoy entertaining by the pool with enormous patio, spa & outdoor pavilion with fireplace for alfresco dining. Intelligent compound design with three separate living quarters offers flexibility and convenience - main house features primary suite & 2 en-suite bedrooms, the lower-level hosts 1 br & 1 ba with a kitchenette which can be used as au-pair quarters, & a 2 br & 1 ba guest house has a living room and kitchen.
6 Bedroom Home in Angwin - $4,950,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa Valley's Silverado Resort and Spa sold for $62.4 million: New owners based in Colorado, New York City
Napa’s famed Silverado Resort and Spa sold for $62.4 million to Colorado, New York groups.
David La Rochelle's house burned in the 2017 Atlas Fire. He determined his new house will fare better.
The case arose from an April 2021 complaint filed by the 17-year-old girl’s mother, who has since separated from her husband, Napa Police reported.
The group Save the Family Farms secured a key recommendation for its idea of having "micro-wineries" in Napa County.
Napa Police arrested a 26-year-old man Thursday after he brandished a gun at a person and vandalized the victim’s vehicle, the department said.
A dispute between cousins led to a stabbing and the arrest of a 23-year-old Napa man Wednesday night, according to Napa Police.
The mishap resulted in a vehicle smashing into a Soscol Avenue showroom, but no injuries were reported, according to police and dealer staff.
The Jan. 28 death was Napa County's second in as many days to result from the coronavirus, a county spokesperson said Thursday.
A 38-year-old Napa man was arrested Monday on a felony drunken driving allegation after back-to-back crashes on Pine Street, police reported.
Jose Hernandez, 29, was arrested in August 2020 on suspicion of abusing a female relative, according to authorities.