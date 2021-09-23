6 Bedroom Home in Angwin - $7,900,000

Perched high above St. Helena, a magnificent execution of a modern stone & stucco contemporary farmhouse - 8,416 sq ft, 3 br/4 ba main house, 2 br/2 ba stone guest cottage & 1 br/1 ba caretaker's residence. Fine living always demands extra touches - this estate has a grand 2,400+ sq ft wine connoisseur's cellar & wine tasting room for ultimate Napa Valley entertaining. Sited on nearly 12 acres w/ sweeping Napa Valley Countryside views, this estate offers a great room with intricate vaulted ceilings, ornate wood floors, richly crafted dining room & library, his & her offices, & a large whimsical kitchen with double islands. Sumptuous master suite & master bath w/ unique wall of glass looking out to an intimate fountain. The grounds are truly a vision - an artfully designed waterfall, pool, fire pit, outdoor bar/grill & extensive cobblestone patios. A private pond adds to the tranquility of the estate & boutique Chardonnay vines & fruit orchard truly make this a Napa Valley compound.