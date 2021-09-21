The ultimate Belvedere Island luxury residence, gated and private, featuring world class views spanning San Francisco, the Golden Gate Bridge, Sausalito to Mount Tamalpais. Flooded with light & custom built by the current owner in 2007. An architectural masterpiece, offering comfortable living & endless attention to detail. Located on one of Belvedere's sought-after streets, boasting a contemporary flair, multiple view windows & Nana folding doors, providing easy indoor/outdoor living. Sun drenched infinity edge pool & separate spa, expansive terrace w/fireplace, outdoor kitchen w/pizza oven, dramatic water feature, multiple entertainment areas & mature landscaping. Open & airy living spaces. Chef-inspired kitchen w/adj. family room opens to the outdoors. Stately formal dining room opens to a private terrace. Elegant primary suite on the upper level w/spectacular views. Walk in wine cellar & fitness room. 2 car garage w/motor court for 8+ cars. Exceptional location.
6 Bedroom Home in Belvedere - $12,777,000
