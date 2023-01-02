 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $18,500,000

Multiple structures totaling 6br/8ba on 46 +/- acres of gently sloping hillside west of Calistoga, Wine Country's luxury resort destination. One-of-a-kind property with history unique to Wine Country. Once the campus of a small boutique boy's school now transformed into an adult playground with 6.3 +/- acres of Cabernet producing magnificent wines by one of Napa's most celebrated wine makers. A 2br/2.5ba Howard Backen designed main residence, 2br/2ba guest cottage, 1br/1ba Victorian, 1br/1ba pool house suite, and stunningly remodeled former admin. bldg. with 2 offices, half-bath, and entertaining space that can also function as a tasting room for family & friends, a gym, or studio. An ideal private health & wellness sanctuary, family compound, or corporate retreat spread among gardens, fruit trees, recreation facilities (pool, tennis, basketball, bocci) and dispersed beautifully among Heritage Oaks overlooking natural spring-fed pond in the spa-centric epicenter of Wine Country.

