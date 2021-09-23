6 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $5,295,000

Wine Country family compound, 2nd-home, lucrative vacation rental, or all of the above! Quiet, private and luxurious 17-acre gated estate situated in pristine valley at 1,200 ft in Calistoga's western hills. Lg 6br/6.5ba modern California ranch-style main home, 2br/1ba modern modular ADU, 2 pools, tennis court, wells, solar & back-up generators, RO water treatment sys, home automation sys and so much more! This property is loaded with features! Main home wraps large heated pool & spa and features large eat-in kitchen w/ ancient CA Walnut slab, multiple entertaining spaces in & out. Great room overlooks lush lawn w/ giant Black and Live Oak trees & views of Mayacamas Mnts. Warm oak flooring throughout, high ceilings and views from every angle define this home. Property is currently a highly sought after lux vacation rental generating $500+K annually. Property eligible for new license w/new owner. Can be sold turn-key. Also listed in Sonoma County as MLS #321035829