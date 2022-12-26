6 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $6,995,000

Historic Garnett Creek Farm -- One of Napa Valley's original farmhouses, built in 1881 -- is located on a 2.85 acre parcel within the city limits of Calistoga. The gated compound seamlessly blends the privacy, open space, and bucolic setting of a Valley estate, with all the conveniences and services of living in town. Bordered by Garnett Creek, and hosting vineyard and Palisade views, the property includes multiple structures: the lovingly restored farmhouse; refurbished water tower; oversized guesthouse and office; large party barn; wine cellar; and multiple outbuildings. The parklike grounds are adorned with heritage oaks and other mature trees and plants. The property has been a working farm and vineyard, including 100 olive trees and a 1,000 +/- vine vineyard. The size and scope of the property and its structures offer great options and flexibility for multiple uses. This very special property has previously been on the market just 3 times in 140 years.