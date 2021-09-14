6 Bedroom Home in Kentfield - $16,000

Ideally located near award-winning schools, the 101 freeway and shopping, this 5+ bedroom, 5 1/2 bath home is perched on a private lane surrounded by lush gardens with stunning views of Mt. Tam. Entertain on a grand or small scale as the central courtyard connects the main public rooms allowing for easy indoor/outdoor flow. Relax on the sunny deck or play on the lawn off the library. The 18 ft ceiling in the living room accommodates a huge holiday tree and the dining room is perfect for hosting intimate or formal meals. A deck off the kitchen with sweeping Mt. Tam views overlooks the 35 ft lap pool. The WOW'' feature of this property is your own private home theatre. Enjoy movies or sports on a 100 inch screen with projector, or play music in the acoustically perfect private sanctuary. Separation of space is everywhere - 3 bedrooms and a 2nd family room are downstairs and a guest suite on the upper level accommodates live-in help or guests. It's ALL here and for a great value.