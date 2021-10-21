6 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,150,000

Rare ~1/2 acre East Side property w/ 2 separate fully renovated homes. A 3/1 & a 2/1. Great location, close to Downtown. Perfect development project opportunity, adding a 3rd unit. Many possibilities to maximize your return and strategically plan in phases. Existing units have all new interiors, electrical, plumbing, roofs. Zoning may enable potential parcel split up to 3 lots. Or, SB9 may allow additional unit with no lot split. Check with city of Napa. Current rents from long term tenants = $5000/mo. DO NOT CONTACT TENANTS UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES