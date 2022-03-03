Two 3bed/2bath homes on one lot each 1120 sq feet with private yards and 2 car garages. Vaulted living room ceilings, fireplaces and private fenced yards and 2 car garages. Many possibilities: live in one, rent one or both or family compound.
6 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,195,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 61-year-old pedestrian was hospitalized Thursday after a collision at Jefferson Street and El Capitan Way, according to Napa Police.
Napa’s last newspaper distributor closes: longtime company almost made it to 50 years.
Napa's new Wingstop will offer wings, wings and more wings — from 11 a.m. to midnight.
Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza's potential conflict-of-interest related to a family land deal loomed large at Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting.
One of the two people at the West Pueblo Avenue home was hospitalized Thursday at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, according to Napa Fire.
This south Napa County business was ordered to pay $315,536 in back wages for 158 workers for failing to pay overtime.
Anti-Semitic flyers were left early Thursday outside homes on Elm, Oak, Pine and other streets near a Napa synagogue, according to police.
The former schoolteacher had been sought in connection with an August 2021 incident at a Napa business, police reported.
Napa Police announced the recovery of about $4,000 worth of stolen goods, and the arrests of three suspects after an American Canyon traffic stop.
A man shot and killed his three children, one other person and himself at a church in Sacramento, Calif.