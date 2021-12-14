 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in Napa - $3,950,000

6 Bedroom Home in Napa - $3,950,000

Spacious Napa Valley Property offers Olive Tree Lined Driveway to Main Home, Separate Cozy Guest Cottage and Double Suite Guest Area with Vaulted Ceilings over 4 Car Garage. Pool with outdoor Kitchen & Fireplace, Sauvignon Blanc Vineyard, Tennis Court, Nearby Creek, Gated Entry and Sweeping Valley Vista Views. Close to Shopping, Dining, Silverado Trail and World Class Wineries.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News