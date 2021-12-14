Spacious Napa Valley Property offers Olive Tree Lined Driveway to Main Home, Separate Cozy Guest Cottage and Double Suite Guest Area with Vaulted Ceilings over 4 Car Garage. Pool with outdoor Kitchen & Fireplace, Sauvignon Blanc Vineyard, Tennis Court, Nearby Creek, Gated Entry and Sweeping Valley Vista Views. Close to Shopping, Dining, Silverado Trail and World Class Wineries.
6 Bedroom Home in Napa - $3,950,000
