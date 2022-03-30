Welcome to the historic M Ranch, the perfect family compound. This Napa Valley estate rests on 11.36 acres surrounded by world-class vineyards and rolling landscape. The property features a 4,000 SF main home, designed by Luther Turton in 1919, with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, with direct access to the indoor spa from the master bathroom. The family living areas are spacious and bright;they too hold true to the historic charm that can be seen and felt throughout the home. A 1 bed/1 bath and a 2 bed/1 bath guest house provide a total of 5935 SF of space and privacy to the property; perfect for hosting guests or additional income. This property provides homeowners a secluded retreat with in ground pool & pool house, tennis court, built-in BBQ and a 2-story barn with stables. 4 acres of Chardonnay Vineyards with more plantable acres available. Unique to this property are grandfathered structure rights and possible wine permit.
6 Bedroom Home in Napa - $4,300,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa is losing it's KFC on Jefferson Street but gaining a Starbucks.
A 62-year-old Napa man died Wednesday following a single-car crash that may have resulted from a medical emergency, CHP reported.
Update: Napa Valley College announces former president was removed; staff groups lodge no-confidence votes
The criticisms of NVC leadership stem from budget deficits, potential job reductions and a risk to the college's accreditation.
The Fair Political Practices Commission will investigate citizen conflict-of-interest allegations against Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza.
Napa County sees potential problems arising with groundwater levels beneath the Napa Valley floor as the drought continues.
Amid record-high gas prices at U.S. pumps, many have debated whether owning an electric car instead of a gasoline one could be a wise investment.
A 23-year-old Napa man was found at Executive Way and North Kelly Road and later died in a hospital, according to the sheriff's office.
Music, food and fundraising will mesh at the Napa Valley to Ukraine benefit concert and rally, scheduled for April 3 at the Napa Valley Expo.
A gas station, car wash and convenience store could be coming to Soscol Ave. in Napa.
Gov. Gavin Newsom showed up at the Napa State Hospital on Thursday to hold a roundtable talk about a new proposal to tackle California's mental health crisis.