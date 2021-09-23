Welcome to the historic M Ranch, the perfect family compound. This Napa Valley estate rests on 11.36 acres surrounded by world-class vineyards and rolling landscape. The property features a 4,000 SF main home, designed by Luther Turton in 1919, with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, with direct access to the indoor spa from the master bathroom. The family living areas are spacious and bright;they too hold true to the historic charm that can be seen and felt throughout the home. A 1 bed/1 bath and a 2 bed/2 bath guest house provide a total of 5935 SF of space and privacy to the property; perfect for hosting guests or additional income. This property provides homeowners a secluded retreat with in ground pool & pool house, tennis court, built-in BBQ and a 2-story barn with stables. 4 acres of Chardonnay Vineyards with more plantable acres available. Unique to this property are grandfathered structure rights and possible wine permit.
6 Bedroom Home in Napa - $4,500,000
A domestic disturbance Saturday resulted in the arrest of a Napa County man on suspicion of rape and kidnapping, according to Napa Police.
The pursuit ended in Vallejo after officers disabled a SUV using spike strips, American Canyon Police reported.
Napa police had a southeast neighborhood shelter-in-place after officers heard possible gunshots Thursday evening.
Jean-Charles Boisset and Gina Gallo-Boisset have acquired the Ink House south of St. Helena.
Napa County will turn the mile stretch of Dry Creek Road north of the city of Napa essentially into a new road.
Providence Queen of the Valley nurses battle burnout and staffing shortages amid persisting pandemic
Providence Queen of the Valley nurses, like many across the nation, are battling burnout and staffing shortages 19 months into the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cannabis emulsions are infiltrating the wine game, offering CBD and THC benefits without a hangover.
Algae responsible for potentially strange odors and tastes in water as city of Napa switches to Lake Hennessey as primary water source
Natural annual growth of algae in Lake Hennessy leaves a small, but detectable, odor in the drinking water, Napa officials say.
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito.
Napa County Sheriff's officers at Lake Berryessa made two arrests after finding heroin and a loaded rifle.