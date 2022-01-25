Welcome to the historic M Ranch, the perfect family compound. This Napa Valley estate rests on 11.36 acres surrounded by world-class vineyards and rolling landscape. The property features a 4,000 SF main home, designed by Luther Turton in 1919, with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, with direct access to the indoor spa from the master bathroom. The family living areas are spacious and bright;they too hold true to the historic charm that can be seen and felt throughout the home. A 1 bed/1 bath and a 2 bed/2 bath guest house provide a total of 5935 SF of space and privacy to the property; perfect for hosting guests or additional income. This property provides homeowners a secluded retreat with in ground pool & pool house, tennis court, built-in BBQ and a 2-story barn with stables. 4 acres of Chardonnay Vineyards with more plantable acres available. Unique to this property are grandfathered structure rights and possible wine permit.
6 Bedroom Home in Napa - $4,500,000
