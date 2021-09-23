6 Bedroom Home in Napa - $8,800,000

Striking modern Tuscan farmhouse - one of the most luxurious estates created in the Napa Valley. Truly the pinnacle of luxury and grandeur - a resort-at-home oasis with all the modern conveniences. Nestled on 239+ acres above the Silverado Resort with unobstructed 360-degree views & ultimate privacy, yet within 5-minutes golf cart ride to the world-famous Silverado Resort & Spa. Magnificent stone exterior with intricate limestone arches, compelling interior spaces for museum-quality art, stunning light fixtures, & large rooms join seamlessly for an excellent flow for entertaining. Grand living, dining & family rooms, modern chef's kitchen, enormous master suite, office, library, home theater, wine cellar and a luxurious private guest quarter. An Italian-style garden surrounds this estate; elegant fountains, olive trees, pool, pergola, bocce court, outdoor grill & dining area, all are perfectly integrated into the landscape & harmonize the architectural formality of the residence.