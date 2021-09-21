Spectacular home in sought after Verissimo Valle II. Amazing views and just steps to Oak Valley Trail. Dramatic entry on main level; you'll find everything you need for entertaining and relaxing. Elegant formal living room with fireplace, formal dining room and spacious gourmet kitchen with center island prep sink, 6 burner Wolf range, - truly a chefs dream. Kitchen, eating area and family room with fireplace create a spacious and open great room for friends and family. Main level also has a den/guest area and bath. Upper level is a tranquil and beautiful master suite with sitting area, fireplace, a wall of windows, wonderful views, an area for office or nursery and beautifully updated master bath with walk-in closet. The lower level of the home has 4 spacious bdrms, attractively updated full bath and laundry room. This remarkable home is perfectly sited on over 1.5 acres with a full outdoor kitchen w/TV, fire-pit, hot tub, solar and room for a pool. An entertainers delight!
6 Bedroom Home in Novato - $1,995,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A domestic disturbance Saturday resulted in the arrest of a Napa County man on suspicion of rape and kidnapping, according to Napa Police.
No solace for Napa family’s loss: DUI crash on Browns Valley Road claimed life of brother, son, friend
- Updated
Napan Michael Patland continues to mourn the loss of his brother in a DUI crash while the man responsible faces his sentencing for his crime.
- Updated
Napa police had a southeast neighborhood shelter-in-place after officers heard possible gunshots Thursday evening.
- Updated
Jean-Charles Boisset and Gina Gallo-Boisset have acquired the Ink House south of St. Helena.
- Updated
Meadowood resort in Napa Valley is working with county supervisors on a plan to recover from the 2020 Glass Fire.
- Updated
Napa County Sheriff's officers at Lake Berryessa made two arrests after finding heroin and a loaded rifle.
Providence Queen of the Valley nurses battle burnout and staffing shortages amid persisting pandemic
- Updated
Providence Queen of the Valley nurses, like many across the nation, are battling burnout and staffing shortages 19 months into the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Updated
Cannabis emulsions are infiltrating the wine game, offering CBD and THC benefits without a hangover.
Algae responsible for potentially strange odors and tastes in water as city of Napa switches to Lake Hennessey as primary water source
- Updated
Natural annual growth of algae in Lake Hennessy leaves a small, but detectable, odor in the drinking water, Napa officials say.
- Updated
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito.