6 Bedroom Home in Novato - $1,995,000

Spectacular home in sought after Verissimo Valle II. Amazing views and just steps to Oak Valley Trail. Dramatic entry on main level; you'll find everything you need for entertaining and relaxing. Elegant formal living room with fireplace, formal dining room and spacious gourmet kitchen with center island prep sink, 6 burner Wolf range, - truly a chefs dream. Kitchen, eating area and family room with fireplace create a spacious and open great room for friends and family. Main level also has a den/guest area and bath. Upper level is a tranquil and beautiful master suite with sitting area, fireplace, a wall of windows, wonderful views, an area for office or nursery and beautifully updated master bath with walk-in closet. The lower level of the home has 4 spacious bdrms, attractively updated full bath and laundry room. This remarkable home is perfectly sited on over 1.5 acres with a full outdoor kitchen w/TV, fire-pit, hot tub, solar and room for a pool. An entertainers delight!