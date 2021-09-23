6 Bedroom Home in Oakville - $9,900,000

Perfectly sited just 140 feet above the expansive verdant plain that is Napa Valley, this sophisticated modern barn style residence is uniquely gifted not only by its spectacular panoramic views, but also its easy direct access to The Trail''. The land was cleverly sculpted to create a string of broad level areas where one can enjoy a variety of outdoor activities. The 6-bedroom home, inspired by French country barns, beautifully blends rustic elements such as Burgundy stone work and artisan matched barn wood, with modern design elements such as custom glass balcony barriers and large scale Fleetwood doors. The floor plan, sleeping up to 20 people, was smartly designed for large scale entertaining, wonderful views from most every room, and optionality that works for a variety of living arrangements. The residence communicates seamlessly with the outdoors, its inviting pool with spa, bocce court, vegetable garden, and a vast array of venues for day and night-time dining and relaxation.