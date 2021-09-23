Perfectly sited just 140 feet above the expansive verdant plain that is Napa Valley, this sophisticated modern barn style residence is uniquely gifted not only by its spectacular panoramic views, but also its easy direct access to The Trail''. The land was cleverly sculpted to create a string of broad level areas where one can enjoy a variety of outdoor activities. The 6-bedroom home, inspired by French country barns, beautifully blends rustic elements such as Burgundy stone work and artisan matched barn wood, with modern design elements such as custom glass balcony barriers and large scale Fleetwood doors. The floor plan, sleeping up to 20 people, was smartly designed for large scale entertaining, wonderful views from most every room, and optionality that works for a variety of living arrangements. The residence communicates seamlessly with the outdoors, its inviting pool with spa, bocce court, vegetable garden, and a vast array of venues for day and night-time dining and relaxation.
6 Bedroom Home in Oakville - $9,900,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A domestic disturbance Saturday resulted in the arrest of a Napa County man on suspicion of rape and kidnapping, according to Napa Police.
- Updated
The pursuit ended in Vallejo after officers disabled a SUV using spike strips, American Canyon Police reported.
- Updated
Napa police had a southeast neighborhood shelter-in-place after officers heard possible gunshots Thursday evening.
- Updated
Jean-Charles Boisset and Gina Gallo-Boisset have acquired the Ink House south of St. Helena.
- Updated
Napa County will turn the mile stretch of Dry Creek Road north of the city of Napa essentially into a new road.
Providence Queen of the Valley nurses battle burnout and staffing shortages amid persisting pandemic
- Updated
Providence Queen of the Valley nurses, like many across the nation, are battling burnout and staffing shortages 19 months into the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Updated
Cannabis emulsions are infiltrating the wine game, offering CBD and THC benefits without a hangover.
Algae responsible for potentially strange odors and tastes in water as city of Napa switches to Lake Hennessey as primary water source
- Updated
Natural annual growth of algae in Lake Hennessy leaves a small, but detectable, odor in the drinking water, Napa officials say.
- Updated
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito.
- Updated
Napa County Sheriff's officers at Lake Berryessa made two arrests after finding heroin and a loaded rifle.