6 Bedroom Home in Rutherford - $12,500,000

Situated on desirable Ponti Road in Rutherford, this gorgeous estate property features a 4bd/4ba home and 2 bd/1ba guest house. The expansive grounds surround the homes with 2.5 acres of Cabernet vineyard, 2 pools, beautiful gardens, sports court and putting green. The elegant floor plan is ideal for a sophisticated but comfortable lifestyle. The large great room with exposed beam ceilings encompasses a warm stone fireplace, informal dining room and gourmet kitchen. Thoughtfully designed, the venetian plaster walls, custom light fixtures and warm French limestone invoke a sense of well being and luxury. The property is perfect as a second home or to live and work from the country with ample room for family and guests.