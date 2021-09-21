 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in San Rafael - $4,950,000

Country Club Estate w/panoramic views of Bay thru Mt. Tam. Indoor/outdoor single-level living. Gated driveway to 3-car gar & motor court. Grand foyer, formal LR & DR w/beamed cathedral ceilings, arched windows & Fr doors to patios & fab entertaining spaces - pool, lg level lawn & tennis court. Ktcn w/top-line appliances & breakfast bay. Master ste w/dual closets, office & indoor spa; sep guest ste; 3 ensuite bedrms, exercise rm & 2nd ktchn

