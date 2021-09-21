6 Bedroom Home in Santa Rosa - $2,800,000

This highly desired 4,456 SF Victorian house is one of the finer remaining homes in Santa Rosa designed by locally prominent architect Brainerd Jones. The house has been well maintained and currently has two well known operating businesses: Gary's at the Belvedere and Joey's Original Pizza. The current operating restaurant Joey's is extremely busy and is currently on a month-to-month rent. The current owners and operators of Gary's at the Belvedere have a full bar and have continuously reported abundant revenue for the past twelve years. It won't be available for long so jump on this opportunity to live and run your own restaurant/bar in the same convenient location! Also listed under commercial listing 321070618