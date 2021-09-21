This spectacular ridge-top ranch compound has it all! Bathed in sun, w/ heritage fruit trees, open meadows, stately trees, & staggering westerly views to the coast, this property offers so many opportunities. A superb, totally remodeled 3/bd, 2.5 bath main home, w/ fabulous open spaces, vaulted ceilings, wood floors, new windows, opulent baths, stunning walnut cabinetry, open & airy gourmet kitchen, & large view deck is just the beginning! Add a fully remodeled 3 bd/2 bath detached unit (with separate access drive) w/ drop dead views, three fabulous repurposed vintage barns, a pump house, paved drive, wrap around privacy fence all in one of the most sought after west county locations & you have a once in a generation opportunity. Exceptional micro-climate, lots of room for gardening, pool, & outdoor pursuits. Gorgeous mature landscape and just so much room to play. A must see, turn-key heritage ranch with all the hard work done. Come enjoy the best of west county at Fiori Ridge Ranch!
6 Bedroom Home in Sebastopol - $1,995,000
