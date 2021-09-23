6 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,595,000

Located in the heart of the Napa Valley is this charming wine country home on Main Street in St. Helena. The bright, spacious home offers abundant storage and a flexible layout. You'll appreciate its high ceilings, large front porch, and cozy family room with wood stove and exposed beams. Featuring two en suite bedrooms (one on the first floor), an eat-in kitchen, and inviting outdoor spaces. Plenty of room for a home office/studio, gym, and more. Amenities include two zone central heat, central AC on second floor, stainless appliances, and a detached two-car garage. Experience the Napa Valley at your doorstep. Just moments to world-class wineries, restaurants, shopping and more! St Helena schools. Great as an investment property or a personal residence. Welcome home!