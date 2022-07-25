 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $10,888,000

Magical wine country estate next to Meadowood Resort just 5 minutes from downtown St. Helena, this enchanting gated estate offers resort-like living on 12.13 acres including adjacent 6.06 acres parcel at 1210 Oakwood Lane. The appx. 6800 sq ft home in a timeless California style features 6 bedrooms, 7.5 baths, 3 fireplaces, stately dining-living room with impressive stone fireplace, gourmet chef's kitchen, magnificent outdoor dining pavilion, full outdoor kitchen, 55 ' infinity pool, 2 privat poolside. casitas ensuite guests bedrooms, spacious gym/lounge/quests house, wine vault, bocce ball court, lush gardens, intricate designer lighting systems, meandering garden paths paved with decomposed granite interspersed with beautiful stone throughout. Price includes 6 acres lot at 1210 Oakwood Lane to build a family compound or a second estate.

